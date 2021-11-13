 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

