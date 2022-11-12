 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Marion, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

