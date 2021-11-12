Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Marion, NC
