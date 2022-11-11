 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

