Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Marion, NC
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
