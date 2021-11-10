Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC
