Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
