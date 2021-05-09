 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

