It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast cal…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.