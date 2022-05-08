Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC
