Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Marion, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.