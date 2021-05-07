 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics