Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The Marion area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
The Marion area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.