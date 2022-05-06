Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.