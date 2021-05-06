Marion will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low.…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
This evening in Marion: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is deg…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. I…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in…