The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Marion, NC
