Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.