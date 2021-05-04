Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.