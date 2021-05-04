 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics