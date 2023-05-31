Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Marion, NC
