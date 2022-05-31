Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Marion, NC
