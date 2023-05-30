Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's we…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for …