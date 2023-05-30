Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.