Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.