The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Marion, NC
