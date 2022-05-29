The Marion area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Marion folks should be prepared for high…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degree…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very ho…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locall…