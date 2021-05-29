Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Marion, NC

It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.