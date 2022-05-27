The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Marion, NC
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
