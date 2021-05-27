 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics