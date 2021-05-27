Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.