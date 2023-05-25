Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. W…