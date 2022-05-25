Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 47% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Marion folks should be prepared for high tem…
For the drive home in Marion: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Marion. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in to…