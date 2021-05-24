 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Marion, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

