Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Marion, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.