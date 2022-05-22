Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.