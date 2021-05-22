Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's l…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzlin…
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, it …
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Winds shoul…