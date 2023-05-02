Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Marion could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tod…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We wil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 56 degrees is to…