Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 d…
This evening in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfort…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a …
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an…
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…