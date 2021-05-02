 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

