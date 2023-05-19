Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
