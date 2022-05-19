Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC
