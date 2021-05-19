 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

