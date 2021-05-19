The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 d…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Marion's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a …
This evening in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. …
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see te…