Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Marion. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.