 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular