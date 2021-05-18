Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Marion, NC
