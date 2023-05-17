The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Marion, NC
