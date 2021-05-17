The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Marion, NC
