Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Th…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…