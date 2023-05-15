Temperatures will be warm Monday in Marion. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.