Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Marion, NC
