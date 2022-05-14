Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Marion, NC
