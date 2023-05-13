Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.