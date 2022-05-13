Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC
