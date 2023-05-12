The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
The Marion area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.