It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Marion, NC
