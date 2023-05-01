Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.